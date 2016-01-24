* Low oil prices call traditional strategy into question
* Will now focus on sectors such as mining, health care, IT
* Aims to double or triple FDI within 10 years
* Deposits of minerals not yet fully identified
* In talks with foreign retailers, auto firms
By Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia aims to at least
double annual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) over
the next 10 years by focusing on new sectors such as mining,
health care and information technology, the head of its
investment agency said on Sunday.
The plan outlined by Abdullatif al-Othman, governor of the
Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), is part of a
radical revamp of economic policy as the kingdom seeks to adapt
to an era of cheap oil.
In the past, foreign investment was heavily concentrated in
the oil and gas sector of the world's top crude exporter, as
well as downstream industries such as petrochemicals.
But the plunge of oil prices over the past 18 months has
called that strategy into question. Othman said SAGIA was now
seeking foreign capital in a wide range of sectors without
direct links to oil.
"If you look at an economy that has been able to fetch about
$10 billion a year in the traditional sector...we should be
looking at multiples of that," he said in an interview.
"So our hope is that we would double or triple this level of
FDI on a rolling average for the next 10 years."
SAGIA faces big obstacles. A sluggish bureaucracy and an
undeveloped legal system have deterred foreign investment in the
past; now low oil prices are slowing growth of the Saudi
economy. Geopolitical tensions in the region may also weigh.
Inflows of FDI peaked at about $40 billion in 2009 but have
been trending down since then and totalled just $8.0 billion in
2014, figures from the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development show.
Othman said SAGIA would seek to remove bureaucratic or
regulatory obstacles to investment by talking to foreign firms
to identify their concerns, then discussing them with ministries
and other government bodies.
The investment push is part of a larger economic reform
drive conceived by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Details of the programme, which includes privatisation, changes
to the way in which Saudi Arabia manages its oil wealth and
efforts to make state spending more efficient, are expected to
be announced in coming days or weeks.
Initially, mining may prove one of the most attractive
investment areas for foreigners. While the kingdom has been
extensively explored for oil and gas, Othman said deposits of
many other minerals had not yet been fully identified. It is
believed to have big deposits of phosphate, bauxite, base metals
and gold.
In a joint venture that could become a model for future
projects, a local firm, majority state-owned Saudi Arabian
Mining Co, began producing copper last month at a mine
near Medina along with Canada's Barrick Gold Corp.
Othman said Saudi Arabia aimed to move far beyond resource
extraction, partly because it needs to generate hundreds of
thousands of jobs for a rapidly growing local population.
Last September, the government said it would let foreign
investors own 100 percent of retail and wholesale businesses.
Previously, the ceiling was 75 percent. Authorities have since
received expressions of interest from foreign retailers, Othman
said, declining to name them.
Saudi Arabia does not have a major domestic automobile
industry. Othman said authorities were in discussions with auto
companies, especially makers of spare parts and firms in the
area of buses and trucks, but did not identify the firms.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Adrian Croft)