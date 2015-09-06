RIYADH, Sept 6 Saudi Arabia will ease
restrictions on foreign investors to let them own 100 percent of
retail and wholesale businesses, the government said on Sunday
as the world's top oil exporter embarks on a new drive to
attract investment and diversify its economy.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA)
announced the reform to U.S. businessmen during a visit by King
Salman to Washington, adding that the changes would be subject
to conditions, which would be revealed at a later stage.
The increase in maximum foreign ownership from the present
level of up to 75 percent for retail and wholesale businesses
comes after tumbling oil prices have slashed Saudi government
revenues.
SAGIA wants to attract more high-end investors into the
kingdom to create white collar or technical jobs for Saudi
citizens, introduce new technology and maintain economic growth
- goals that may become increasingly important if oil prices
stay low.
The agency is streamlining its investment rules and visa
regulations for investors, it said, adding that the new regime
would come into force next year.
Meanwhile, a Saudi official said Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman had told U.S. businessmen that state-owned
oil giant Saudi Aramco would open a series of new projects in
refining, distribution and support services to foreign
participation.
The official added that there might also be new
opportunities for foreign banks to enter the kingdom, as most
banks already operating there were nearing maximum credit limits
imposed by the central bank.
Banking subsectors such as services for individuals and
smaller companies would be among areas for new opportunities,
the official said, adding that U.S. banks entering the kingdom
could have a market share of $150 billion in the next five to 10
years. He did not elaborate on how this figure would be
attained.
New foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia fell to $9.3
billion in 2013, the most recent year for which data is
available, from $12.2 billion in 2012, figures from the United
Nations Conference on Trade and Development show.
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said at the weekend that
the government was cutting unnecessary expenses and delaying
some projects to compensate for low oil prices, though projects
that are important for the economy would go ahead.
