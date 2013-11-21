RIYADH Nov 21 Astra Food, a Saudi Arabian
producer and distributor of food products, has cancelled its
plan for an initial public offer of shares after deciding it
could not confirm projections for its financial performance, the
stock market regulator said.
Earlier this month, the Capital Market Authority approved a
plan by Astra to sell 11 million shares, representing 40 percent
of the company, between Dec. 18 and 24.
But the CMA said in a statement on Thursday that it had now
approved a request by the company to cancel the IPO.
It cited "some developments in the company's operations
environment that led to the company and its financial advisor's
inability to confirm the validity of the estimates and
expectations of the company's future, especially in the coming
12 to 18 months.
"This also limits the ability of the company and its
financial advisors to support the proposed evaluation of the
company," it added.
It was believed to be only the third time that a Saudi
company had cancelled IPO plans that were already underway; Al
Tayyar did so in 2010 and Al Ajlan in 2006, but in those cases
the reason cited was weak market conditions.
Under the Saudi IPO process, Astra Food's share price in the
offer was to have been decided after a book-building process in
which investors suggested values based on the company's
financial statements, operations and outlook.
Under a new chairman, the CMA has been working this year to
tighten standards and increase transparency in the Arab world's
largest stock market. Earlier this week, it approved tougher
regulations for loss-making companies listed on the market.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Editing by Andrew Torchia)