DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market
Authority on Monday said the flotation for Middle East
Healthcare Company has been postponed at the company's request.
No reason for the postponement was given in the statement to
the kingdom's bourse.
The company must determine the new date for its public share
offering within six weeks and must finalise the share-sale by
Mar. 31 or its regulatory approval to float is considered
cancelled, the CMA said.
Middle East Healthcare Co was to offer 30 percent of itself
in its initial share sale, first to initial investors and then
to the public. The latter phase was supposed to run between Feb.
3-9, according to a Dec. 30 bourse statement.
