METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
DUBAI Nov 5 Saudi Arabia's market watchdog has approved share sales by two companies based in the kingdom that will take place before the end of the year, the first such listings since May.
Bawan Company, a Riyadh-based building materials firm with operations in the kingdom, Kuwait, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, will offer 30 percent of its shares - equivalent to 15 million shares - to the public between November 27 and December 3, the Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday.
Astra Food Company will sell 40 percent of its shares - equivalent to 11 million shares - between December 18-24, the CMA also said. Astra Food is part of the Astra conglomerate, which has interests in agriculture, manufacturing and real estate.
The value of the shares in both sales will be determined by a bookbuilding process involving institutional investors prior to formal offer periods, when retail investors will be allowed to subscribe at a set price.
The CMA's statements did not mentioned any arranging banks for the sales, which will be the fifth and sixth listings in Saudi Arabia this year and the first since AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Company in late-May. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: