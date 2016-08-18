DUBAI Aug 18 Saudi Arabia will permit foreign
institutional investors to buy shares directly in initial public
offers, a move that could help the government sell billions of
dollars' worth of stakes in state companies including oil giant
Saudi Aramco.
New rules published by the Capital Market Authority on
Thursday, taking effect at the start of next year, list
qualified foreign investors among the types of institution
allowed to bid in the book-building process which underwriters
use to price and allocate shares in IPOs.
Previously, the CMA had said foreign institutions would be
permitted to buy shares directly from IPOs only on a
case-by-case basis, although they could participate indirectly
through channels such as local IPO funds.
Under sweeping economic reforms designed to reduce Saudi
Arabia's reliance on oil exports and announced this year, the
government plans in coming years to offer shares in a wide range
of firms, including a stake of up to 5 percent in Aramco that
could be worth tens of billions of dollars.
Some of the shares may be offered abroad but they are also
expected to be listed on Riyadh's bourse. With a capitalisation
of just $380 billion, the Saudi market is too small to absorb
many large IPOs so inflows of foreign capital may be key to
ensuring the offers go smoothly.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Andrew Roche)