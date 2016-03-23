* Pitches for IPO advisor role due end-March - sources
* Likely 1-2 banks to be chosen
* Tadawul to list in 2018
By David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, March 23 The Saudi Stock Exchange has
asked banks to pitch for roles advising on its own initial
public share offer, sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia is expected to privatise and float a number of
state-owned assets in the coming years as it seeks to raise cash
to help bridge the the budget shortfall caused by lower oil
prices, as well as to improve the efficiency of the economy by
reforming state companies and bringing in professional
investors.
The stock exchange, Tadawul, said in December that it
planned to list its shares in 2018, but there has also been talk
of privatisations, including IPOs, involving national oil firm
Saudi Aramco, as well as the kingdom's ports, flour mills and
utilities.
An invitation was sent out by Tadawul to local and
international banks at the start of March asking them to submit
bids to advise on the IPO, with responses due at the end of the
month, two of the sources said.
No one was immediately available for comment at Tadawul, by
far the largest exchange in the Middle East with a total market
capitalisation of 1.48 trillion riyals ($395 billion), according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Traditionally Saudi companies will choose one or two banks
as IPO advisors. For example, the 22 billion-riyal listing of
National Commercial Bank in late-2014 was managed by
HSBC's Saudi Arabian arm and the investment banking arm of Gulf
International Bank.
No size of stake to be sold or valuation was given in the
invite, according to the sources, although one, a Gulf-based
banker, said the valuation would be contingent on trading
volumes.
On Wednesday, the Tadawul traded 279.2 million shares worth
4.75 billion riyals. In comparison the Dubai Financial Market
, currently the region's only listed exchange, recorded
228.7 million shares changing hands worth 340.8 million dirhams
($92.8 million).
Tadawul's trading volumes, its main source of revenue, are
expected to increase in the coming years following the opening
up of the bourse to foreign investors last June.
The Saudi market's inclusion in international share indexes
such as the MSCI series, which would bring significant
international capital flows should it achieve emerging markets
status, could be announced as early as 2017 and would give a
huge boost to trading volumes, the Gulf-based banker added.
Tadawul made a net profit in 2014 of 265 million riyals on
revenue of 487 million riyals, according to its latest available
accounts.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Additional Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
Alexander Smith)