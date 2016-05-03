RIYADH May 3 The banks to advise the Saudi
Stock Exchange on its initial public offering (IPO) will be
selected in the coming days, the bourse's CEO said on Tuesday,
suggesting that it could opt for both local and international
banks to provide broader expertise.
Reuters reported in March that the exchange known as Tadawul
had asked banks to pitch for the advisory mandate on the IPO of
the Gulf region's biggest bourse.
"We need the local experience, meaning those that are
familiar with the process and with the regulator, as well as the
process of taking an exchange public," Khalid al-Hussan told
Reuters on the sidelines of a finance event.
"Few IPOs in the world have been concluded to take an
exchange public, so we want to ensure the team engaged on the
ground to take Tadawul public is what is required."
Tadawul has said the IPO is expected to take place in 2018.
