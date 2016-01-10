CAIRO Jan 10 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister accused Iran on Sunday of interfering in Arab affairs and undermining regional security, speaking at an emergency Arab League session called to discuss growing tensions between the regional rivals.

The crisis between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and Shi'ite Muslim power Iran, both major oil exporters, started when Saudi Arabia executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2, triggering outrage among Shi'ites across the Middle East and attacks on Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran.

"These attacks clearly reflect the approach that the Iranian policy is taking in our Arab region specifically ... with its interference in the affairs of the (region's) states and instigation of sectarian strife and shaking its security and stability," said Jubeir. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)