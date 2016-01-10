CAIRO Jan 10 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
accused Iran on Sunday of interfering in Arab affairs and
undermining regional security, speaking at an emergency Arab
League session called to discuss growing tensions between the
regional rivals.
The crisis between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and Shi'ite
Muslim power Iran, both major oil exporters, started when Saudi
Arabia executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2,
triggering outrage among Shi'ites across the Middle East and
attacks on Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran.
"These attacks clearly reflect the approach that the Iranian
policy is taking in our Arab region specifically ... with its
interference in the affairs of the (region's) states and
instigation of sectarian strife and shaking its security and
stability," said Jubeir.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht)