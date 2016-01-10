(Adds quotes, background)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO Jan 10 Arab foreign ministers condemned
attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran and warned on
Sunday that the country would face wider opposition if it
continued its "interference" in the internal affairs of Arab
states.
Tensions between the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia
and Shi'ite Muslim Iran have escalated since Saudi authorities
executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2, triggering
outrage among Shi'ites across the Middle East.
In response, Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in
Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad, prompting Riyadh to sever
relations. Tehran then cut all commercial ties with Riyadh, and
banned pilgrims from travelling to Mecca.
Other Arab countries have recalled envoys to Iran and the
United Arab Emirates downgraded relations in solidarity with
Saudi Arabia.
"Iran has to decide what kind of neighbour it wants to be: a
good neighbour or a chaotic neighbour and so far it behaves like
the latter," UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
al-Nahyan said following an emergency Arab League meeting in
Cairo.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said cutting
commercial and diplomatic ties was a first step, and that his
country would discuss potential further actions against Iran
with its regional and international allies. He gave no further
details.
If Iran continues to support "terrorism, sectarianism and
violence", it would face opposition from all Arab countries,
Jubeir told a news conference following the meeting.
In a closing statement distributed after the meeting, the
Arab League also referred to the reported discovery by Bahrain
of a militant group that it said was backed by Iran's
Revolutionary Guards.
All members of the Arab League voted in favour of the
statement, with the exception of Lebanon, where Iranian-backed
Hezbollah is a powerful political force.
Conflicts or political crises from Lebanon and Syria to
Yemen, Iraq and Bahrain involve proxies of both Saudi Arabia and
Iran.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the
Shi'ite, Iran-allied Houthi movement in Yemen since March 2015.
Iran also backs the government of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in his country's civil war while Saudi Arabia insists
he must go for any legitimate peace process to take place.
In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia backs the Sunni monarchy while Iran
has expressed support for anti-government demonstrators in the
Shi'ite majority Gulf kingdom.
The Arab League statement did not agree on any specific
joint measures against Iran but set up a smaller committee
comprising the Arab League secretary general and representatives
from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
to follow up on the row.
They are expected to meet again on Jan. 25 in the UAE, Arab
League Secretary-General Nabil al-Arabi said at the news
conference.
