CAIRO Jan 10 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Sunday at an emergency Arab League meeting
that if Iran continues to support "terrorism, sectarianism and
violence", it would face opposition from all Arab countries.
The meeting was held to discuss escalating tensions between
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite power Iran, which started
when Saudi authorities executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on
Jan. 2, stirring Shi'ite outrage across the Middle East.
Jubeir added that a subsequent attack on the Saudi Arabian
embassy in Iran was the latest incident in three decades of
aggression on the part of Iran, which he said needed to help
fight terrorism rather than support it.
