BEIJING Jan 7 China has sent an envoy to Saudi
Arabia and Iran amid an escalating feud, the foreign ministry
said on Thursday, calling on all sides to exercise restraint.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming was currently in
Saudi Arabia and would travel on to Iran, ministry spokeswoman
Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.
"We hope the situation in the Middle East can move in the
direction of amelioration," Hua told reporters.
Tension between Shi'ite-majority Iran and Sunni-majority
Saudi Arabia has spiralled since the execution of a Shi'ite
cleric in Saudi Arabia.
Qatar recalled its ambassador to Iran on Wednesday, state
news agency QNA said, after allies Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut
their ties with Tehran following attacks on Saudi missions by
Iranian protesters.
"We hope that all parties can remain calm and exercise
restraint and appropriately resolve relevant issues via dialogue
and consultation," Hua added.
While relying on the region for oil supplies, China has
tended to leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - the United
States, Britain, France and Russia.
But China has been trying to get more diplomatically
involved.
The ministry said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi had met the
head of the Western-backed opposition Syrian National Coalition
(SNC).
Wang told SNC president Khaled Khoja he hoped the SNC would
attend peace talks without preconditions, the ministry said in a
statement.
China has repeatedly called for a political resolution and
warned that military action cannot end the crisis. Khoja's visit
comes two weeks after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
visited China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)