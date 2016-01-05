* Kingdom pursuing more aggressive foreign policy
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Jan 5 The last time Saudi Arabia broke
off ties with Iran, after its embassy in Tehran was stormed by
protesters in 1988, it took a swing in the regional power
balance in the form of Saddam Hussein's 1990 invasion of Kuwait
to heal the rift.
It is hard to see how any lesser development could resolve
the region's most bitter rivalry, which has underpinned wars and
political tussles across the Middle East as Riyadh and Tehran
backed opposing sides.
Riyadh's expulsion of Iran's envoy after another storming of
its Tehran embassy, this time in response to the Saudi execution
of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr, raised the heat again,
making the region's underlying conflict even harder to resolve.
At the heart of the new crisis is Saudi Arabia's growing
willingness to confront Iran and its allies militarily since
King Salman took power a year ago, say diplomats, choosing with
his son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to abandon
years of backroom politics.
Last year, Riyadh began a war in Yemen to stop an
Iran-allied militia seizing power in its southern neighbour and
boosted support to Syrian rebels against Tehran's ally President
Bashar al-Assad. Its execution of Nimr, while mainly driven by
domestic politics, was also part of that open confrontation with
Iran, according to political analysts.
The interventions followed years of Riyadh complaining about
what it regarded as unchecked Iranian aggression in the region.
It has pointed to Iran's support for Shi'ite militias and
accused the country of smuggling arms to groups in Gulf
countries - which Iran denies.
"We will not allow Iran to destabilise our region. We will
not allow Iran to do harm to our citizens or those of our allies
and so we will react," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir
told Reuters on Monday, signalling Riyadh would not back down.
The Saudi decisions in Syria and Yemen were also partly a
response to Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which lifted
sanctions on Tehran, theoretically giving it more money and
political room to pursue its regional activities.
The new crisis has had the effect of hardening a wider
confrontation between the loose-knit coalitions of allies each
can call upon in the region; some of Riyadh's allies also cut
diplomatic ties with Tehran after the embassy attack, while
Iran's warned of repercussions.
That chain reaction may now complicate complex political
talks over the formation of a government in Lebanon, efforts to
bring Syria's warring parties to talks, stalled negotiations to
end Yemen's civil war and Riyadh's rapprochement with Baghdad.
SIMMERING MISTRUST
Until the 1960s and 70s, Saudi Arabia and Iran were uneasy
allies regarded as the "twin pillars" of Washington's strategy
to curb Soviet influence in the Gulf. Sectarianism was muted.
But rich on its new oil wealth, Saudi Arabia began to
propagate its rigid Salafi interpretation of Sunni Islam which
regards Shi'ism as heretical, in mosques around the region. And,
after its 1979 revolution, Iran adopted - and exported - the
doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih, which says ultimate temporal power
among Shi'ites should reside with its own supreme leader.
That growing ideological divide set up a simmering mistrust
that was soon matched by a geopolitical rivalry that has driven
their fractious relations for the subsequent 37 years.
After Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq, when Saddam invaded, it
developed a strategy of "forward defence", seeking to use ties
with Arab Shi'ites to build militias and political parties that
could stop new enemies emerging and give it deterrent capability
through proxy forces.
Riyadh regarded Tehran's cultivation of Shi'ite groups with
intense suspicion, fearing it would foment revolution in
Saudi-allied states and destabilise the region.
It broke ties in 1988 when a diplomat died in the storming
of its Tehran embassy following tensions over the death of
hundreds of Iranian pilgrims in clashes with Saudi police during
the haj. But when Saddam invaded Kuwait, Tehran and Riyadh set
aside their hostility to make common cause against a shared
enemy.
The toppling of Saddam in 2003 upturned the regional power
balance, however, as Iran used its ties to the country's large
Shi'ite community to gain sway in Baghdad, pitting Riyadh and
Tehran more openly against each other - a pattern repeated in
Yemen and Syria after the "Arab Spring" uprisings.
Meanwhile, Iraq's civil war had poured fuel on growing
sectarian tensions as al Qaeda, which follows an extreme form of
Salafism, sent suicide bombers against Shi'ite civilians,
prompting murderous retaliation from Iran-linked militias.
FURTHER ESCALATION
Now there is some scope for further escalation, both in the
various Middle East theatres where Iran and Saudi Arabia back
opposing forces, and diplomatically as Riyadh taps Arab and
Muslim channels to try to isolate Tehran, according to analysts.
"Since 1979 the two countries have fought numerous proxy
conflicts throughout the Middle East and often exchange threats
and insults. But they've stopped short of direct conflict and
eventually agreed to a cold reconciliation," said Karim
Sadjadpour, senior associate of the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace's Middle East programme.
But he said that Iran might seek to stoke unrest among Saudi
Arabia and Bahrain's Shi'ite communities.
Renewed protests among Saudi and Bahraini Shi'ites since the
execution of Nimr, along with the bombing of two Sunni mosques
in Iraq, may be regarded by Riyadh as evidence of Iranian
incitement.
Riyadh has itself pushed allies to cut ties with Iran and
pressed Muslim bodies like the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation to condemn the storming of the embassy.
Theoretically, it could also ramp up support for Syrian rebel
groups.
All-out conflict is something that even hawks in Saudi
Arabia and Iran would likely try to avoid. However, the new
escalation between the region's main enemies shows how events
can sometimes pre-empt strategic plans.
After the execution of Nimr, Iran's Revolutionary Guard
elite military force said a "harsh revenge" would strike Saudi's
ruling Al-Saud family in the near future.
"The Revolutionary Guard is part of the Iranian government
and their threats should be taken seriously because they control
militia in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen and I would not be
surprised if they use it to act against the Saudis," said
Abdulaziz al-Sager, head of Jeddah-based Gulf Research Centre.
