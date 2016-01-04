BERLIN Jan 4 Germany may look harder at its
arms exports to Saudi Arabia after the Gulf kingdom carried out
its biggest mass execution for decades on Saturday, German
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.
Berlin is not planning to impose sanctions on Riyadh after
the executions, a foreign ministry spokesman said. But Gabriel's
ministry has in the past rejected some arms deliveries to Saudi
Arabia and can withhold the required export licences.
"We can see that it was right to neither deliver tanks nor
G36 assault rifles to Saudi Arabia," Gabriel said in a statement
issued by the economy ministry. "Now we have to review whether
we also need to evaluate defensive armaments more critically in
the future."
The Federal Office for Economics and Export Control (Bafa),
a subsidiary of the economy ministry, is responsible for
licensing arms export deals, and in 2014, Gabriel promised a
much more cautious approach to permitting such exports to
unstable regions like the Middle East.
"The bottom line is that the minister has frequently made it
clear that arms exports are an instrument of foreign and
security policy and not an economic instrument," an economy
ministry spokesman said told regular news conference, calling
the executions "worrisome".
In the first six months of 2015, Germany permitted the
export of arms worth over 178 million euros ($192.56 million) to
Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the economy ministry in
October 2015.
Both opposition parties in the Bundestag lower house of
parliament, the Greens and the hard-left Linke, demanded an
immediate halt to arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the
execution of 47 people, among them a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
The executions led to widespread protests in the Middle
East, especially in predominately Sh'ite Iran, which culminated
with protesters storming the Saudi embassy in Tehran. In
retaliation, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran
.
Even some members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), who have previously emphasised the kingdom's
important role as a strategic partner in the region, called for
a reassessment of relations.
"A moratorium on arms exports would be the right signal now
- business as usual is not an option," CDU politician Michael
Hennrich, who is head of the German-Arabic parliamentarian
group, told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Monday.
($1 = 0.9244 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by Larry King)