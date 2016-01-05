(Adds comments from foreign ministry source)
BERLIN Jan 5 Saudi Arabia and Iran owe it to
the international community to put aside their differences in
the Middle East and focus on opposing Islamic State, German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told newspaper Bild.
Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran on Sunday in response to
the storming of its embassy in Tehran in an escalating row
between the rival Middle East powers over Riyadh's execution of
a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric.
Steinmeier urged both countries to show responsibility and
focus on calming the region and opposing the radical Islamist
movement he referred to by the acronym ISIS.
"I hope that the turbulence will soon end, reason prevails
and Riyadh and Tehran focus on what's really important -
defusing the military conflicts, fostering political solutions
in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere and thus pulling the rug out from
under ISIS," he told Bild in an interview published on Tuesday.
"The whole Middle East, and especially Saudi Arabia and
Iran, are somewhat indebted to us," he said. "The international
community has worked extensively for years to bring peace to the
interrelated conflicts in the region."
A source at the German foreign ministry said Steinmeier had
held telephone conversations with both his Saudi and his Iranian
counterparts on Tuesday and had urged them to prevent tensions
escalating further.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)