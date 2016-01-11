* Despite Saudi pressure, most haven't cut Iran ties
* Small states fear military confrontation, harm to business
* UAE has trade ties with Iran; Qatar shares gas field
By Tom Finn
DOHA, Jan 11 Gulf Arab states rallied dutifully
behind Saudi Arabia when it cut relations with Iran last week,
recalling their ambassadors and cancelling flights to Tehran in
solidarity with the oil-rich kingdom after its embassy in Iran
was torched by protesters.
But all apart from Bahrain stopped short of severing ties,
responses that suggest these small states - energy powers but
military minnows - wish to safeguard strategic interests and
avoid a full-blown conflict with Iran in which they would fare
poorly.
The crisis erupted when Saudi Arabia executed a prominent
Shi'ite cleric on Jan. 2 and Iranian protesters retaliated by
storming and setting fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran.
Tensions in the Gulf have reached levels unseen since the
1980s, when Iraq received Gulf Arab funding for its 1980-88 war
against Iran in a pan-Arab effort to stem the influence of the
Islamic revolution that had toppled the Shah.
Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia has warned it could take
further steps against Shi'ite Iran, which it accuses of meddling
in Arab affairs. That raises the prospect of renewed Saudi
pressure on its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) allies to adopt
more energetic responses.
"Gulf countries are under immense pressure from Riyadh. Most
are trying to appease Saudi and maintain minimal relations with
Iran to prevent further escalation," said Lina Khatib, former
director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.
"They fear they'll get caught in the middle".
In solidarity with Riyadh, Kuwait and Qatar last week pulled
out their ambassadors from Tehran, and the United Arab Emirates
downgraded its ties. Bahrain and two non-Gulf states, Djibouti
and Sudan, severed relations completely.
But long-standing trade links, shared access to oil and gas
fields and the presence of sizeable Shi'ite communities stopped
many Gulf states from shutting the door on Iran, opting instead
for positions of neutrality and diplomatic half-steps that could
be quietly reversed if the furore were to die down.
BAD FOR BUSINESS
The Sunni-ruled Gulf states face a long-standing dilemma
over Iran, whose regional clout gained an unintended boost from
the 2003 U.S.-led war that toppled its Iraqi foe, Saddam
Hussein.
Many of the smaller Gulf Arab states fret that deeper
Saudi-Iranian tensions may only spur Iranian muscle-flexing.
"The Saudis are on the phone lobbying countries very hard to
break off ties with Iran but most Gulf states are trying to find
some common ground," said an Arab diplomat in Doha.
"The problem is, common ground between everyone in this
region is shrinking."
Some officials calculate that cutting ties with Tehran would
complicate efforts to end Syria's war, in which Iran is
providing military support to President Bashar al-Assad.
It would also risk antagonizing an emerging regional power
that is set to benefit from an easing of international sanctions
after its landmark nuclear deal with world powers last July, and
is already being courted by Western investors.
"Sudden escalations like this create a lot of anxiety in the
region, a lot of fear. Oil prices are getting lower and lower
and budgets are being restricted," said Shafeeq Ghabra, a
professor of political science at Kuwait University.
"For business at least, it's a bad time to be making
enemies."
DIFFERENT OUTLOOKS
Despite their similarities, the Gulf Arab monarchies have
varying regional outlooks, economies and political systems.
Relations between Iran and Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled monarchy
where Shi'ites are a majority, were already poor. Over the past
four years, Bahrain has regularly accused Tehran of meddling in
its internal affairs by backing various Shi'ite opposition
groups since the start of the Arab Spring in 2011.
Elsewhere in the region, though, the calculus is less
straightforward.
Oman stands apart from its Gulf Arab neighbours in keeping a
cordial, even collaborative, relationship with Iran: much to the
chagrin of its GCC partners, it played the role of intermediary
in opening negotiations between the United States and Iran.
Then there is the UAE, Iran's most important regional trade
partner. Despite a decades-old territorial dispute between the
two countries over small Gulf islands near the Strait of Hormuz,
the UAE in 2013 sent over $12 billion worth of goods to Iran
according to IMF estimates. Most of this was exported from
Dubai, which is home to a large population of Iranian nationals.
Trade between the other Gulf states and Iran is small, but
goes back centuries. Much of that, too, is routed via Dubai.
"We, as Arabs, do not want a conflict, a confrontation or
even a war with Iran. Instead we seek to drive development in
our countries, our peoples and our region," UAE Foreign Minister
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said in an interview on
Sunday after an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.
'NO GREY AREAS'
Navigating the rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia is
particularly tricky for Qatar.
The tiny, vastly wealthy monarchy shares access to the
world's largest natural gas field beneath the Gulf waters with
Iran which, following the nuclear deal, has sought to entice
European and U.S. oil firms to invest in its energy
infrastructure.
Qatar has drawn closer to Saudi Arabia since a spat in 2014
when Riyadh briefly withdrew its ambassador from Doha in a
dispute over Qatar's alleged support for the Muslim Brotherhood.
Still, it took Doha more than three days after the attack on
the Saudi embassy in the early hours of Jan. 3 to announce it
was withdrawing its ambassador to Tehran. During that time,
Saudi Arabia banned access for its citizens to a major
Qatari-owned news site, signalling the potential for tensions
between the neighbours to reignite.
Analysts see another possible reason for Qatar's cautious
approach: Iran has declared its support for efforts to free 26
Qatari nationals kidnapped in December while on a hunting trip
in southern Iraq.
"The Saudis need to know who supports them and who does not,
because major, fateful battles have no grey areas," wrote Jamal
Khashoggi, a Saudi commentator, in an article published in a
Qatari newspaper on Sunday that compared Riyadh's conflict with
Iran to the European fight against fascism in the 1930s.
Middle Eastern countries, Khashoggi wrote, faced a choice:
"submit to the Guardianship of Islamic Jurists or defend
freedom."
But the GCC has so far largely avoided the upheaval that has
swept the region, and analysts say suggestions that the
hardline Saudi position on Iran could cause splits within the
economic bloc, or see states break away, are overstating the
case.
"We can go on for ever talking about disunity within the
GCC. Yes of course there are differences of opinions, but to
make too much of that diversity is to neglect completely the
unity that also prevails, especially over Iran," said
Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political science professor in the United
Arab Emirates.
"This is a time when the GCC are standing up to Iran and
saying 'we've had enough of Iranian expansionism and we're going
to be more determined to confront it.'"
(Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark
Trevelyan)