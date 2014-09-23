NEW YORK, Sept 23 The relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia deserves to be better, though differences between the two Middle Eastern states appear to be narrowing, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"Our relationship with Saudi Arabia ... deserves to be warmer," Rouhani told a group of senior editors in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. "Saudi Arabia's positions are getting closer and closer to us."

Rouhani added that he had no plans to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama while in New York this week. (Reporting by Stephen Adler, writing by Louis Charbonneau)