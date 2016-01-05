(Adds White House spokesman's comment on Syria talks,
UNITED NATIONS/DUBAI, Jan 4 Saudi Arabia said on
Monday it would restore ties with Iran when Tehran stopped
meddling in the affairs of other countries and pledged that
Riyadh would continue to work "very hard" to support bids for
peace in Syria and Yemen despite the spat.
Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the
kingdom's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
Protesters in Iran and Iraq marched for a third day to denounce
the execution.
When asked what it would take for ties to be restored, Saudi
U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told reporters: "Very
simple - Iran to cease and desist from interfering in the
internal affairs of other countries, including our own."
He added, "If they do so, we will of course have normal
relations with Iran. We are not natural-born enemies of Iran."
On Monday, Bahrain and Sudan cut all ties with Iran,
following Riyadh's example. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir told Reuters Riyadh would also halt air traffic and
commercial relations between the rival powers.
Jubeir blamed Iran's "aggressive policies" for the
diplomatic action, alluding to years of tension that spilled
over on Saturday night when Iranian protesters stormed the
kingdom's embassy in Tehran.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to hundreds of
thousands of Iranians, partially downgraded its relations but
the other Gulf Arab countries - Kuwait, Qatar and Oman - stayed
above the fray.
Shi'ite Iran accused Saudi Arabia of using the attack on the
embassy as an "excuse" to sever ties and further increase
sectarian tensions.
A man was shot dead in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province late
on Sunday, and two Sunni mosques in Iraq's Shi'ite-majority
Hilla province were bombed in the fallout from the dispute
between the Middle East's top Sunni and Shi'ite powers.
But analysts said fears of a sectarian rupture across the
Middle East were premature, and the break in Saudi-Iran
relations could be more a symptom of existing strains than
evidence of new ones.
"The downgrading of ties is not fundamentally a question of
responding to executions and the storming of an embassy... (but
rather) a function of a much deeper conflict between the two
states," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, senior policy fellow at the
European Council on Foreign Relations.
CALLS FOR RESTRAINT
Crude importer China declared itself "highly concerned" with
the developments, in a rare foray into Middle East diplomacy.
The United States and Germany called for restraint.
Russia offered to mediate an end to the dispute but a U.S.
senior State Department official said Iran and Saudi Arabia must
work out their differences themselves.
"It is not going to be helpful for us to own this process,
certainly to be seen to be driving it," the U.S. official said.
"They have to work this out between themselves if a solution to
this tension is going to be long-lasting and sustainable."
Brent jumped 4 percent early on worries about the
tensions. But the crude oil benchmark erased its gains and
settled a few cents lower as fears rose about the global economy
and the Middle East dispute looked unlikely to disrupt oil
supplies immediately.
Stock markets across the Gulf dropped sharply, led by Qatar
which fell more than 2.5 percent, with geopolitical jitters
outweighing any benefit from stronger oil.
SYRIA, YEMEN
The row threatened to derail efforts to end Syria's
five-year-old civil war, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab
powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar
al-Assad.
"It was very difficult to get everybody around the table,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. "It certainly is going
to be even more difficult to get everybody back around the table
if you have the Saudis and the Iranians trading public barbs and
public expressions of antagonism."
Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in bringing together
Syria's political and armed opposition groups that would
participate in peace talks with Assad's government.
State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters that
Washington expected meetings between the warring parties in
Syria to take place as scheduled this month. The United Nations
aims to hold talks on Jan. 25 in Geneva.
Saudi U.N. Ambassador Mouallimi said his country's severing
of ties with Iran would not affect its efforts to secure peace
in Syria and Yemen. "We will attend the next Syria talks and
we're not going to boycott them because of Iran or anybody else
for that matter," he told reporters at the United Nations.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the Saudi foreign
minister on Monday that Riyadh's decision to break off
diplomatic ties with Iran was extremely troubling.
The U.N. chief urged Saudi Arabia to renew a ceasefire it
ended this weekend with the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthi group in
Yemen that it has been bombing for nine months.
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Iran is small compared with
the size of their economies, but some business is routed through
the United Arab Emirates; comprehensive figures are not
available. Investment ties are also minimal, though Saudi food
conglomerate Savola has major manufacturing operations
in Iran.
Saudi Arabia executed Nimr and three other Shi'ites on
terrorism charges on Saturday, alongside dozens of Sunni
jihadists. Shi'ite Iran hailed him as a "martyr" and warned
Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family of "divine revenge".
Shi'ite groups united in condemnation of Saudi Arabia while
Sunni powers rallied behind the kingdom, hardening a sectarian
split that has torn apart communities across the Middle East and
nourished the jihadist ideology of Islamic State.
Western powers, many of which supply billions of dollars
worth of weaponry to Gulf Arab powers, tried to tamp down the
tensions with Iran but also deplored the executions, as human
rights groups strongly criticised Saudi Arabia's judicial
process and protesters gathered outside Saudi embassies.
