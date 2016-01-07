(Adds Saudi calls for boycotts)
DUBAI Jan 7 Iran and Saudi Arabia took further
steps to sever commercial ties on Thursday, intensifying a feud
between the regional rivals, as Tehran announced a ban on
imports from Saudi Arabia and Saudi groups called for boycotts
of Iranian products.
Iran's government said it had forbidden imports from Saudi
Arabia after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Hassan
Rouhani on Thursday morning, according to state news agency
IRNA.
The cabinet also reaffirmed a ban on Umrah pilgrimages to
Mecca - which are both lucrative for Saudi Arabia and important
to Muslims - first imposed in April in response to an alleged
sexual assault on two male Iranians by Saudi airport guards.
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Iran is small compared with
the size of their economies, but tens of thousands of Iranians
travel to the kingdom every year to complete the haj as well as
Umrah pilgrimages made outside of haj season.
Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran on Sunday over the
storming of its embassy in Tehran, intensifying a diplomatic
crisis set in motion by the kingdom's execution of a prominent
Shi'ite cleric the previous day.
Foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on Monday the
kingdom was halting air traffic and trade links with the Islamic
republic, although none of the few Saudi companies with
interests in Iran has yet announced changes to their operations.
Savola, the kingdom's largest food products company, which
earns some 13 percent of total revenues from Iran, said on
Tuesday it plans to maintain its investments there despite the
standoff.
But it and the few other Saudi companies doing business in
Iran faced increasing public pressure over the course of the
week, as consumer and business groups called for boycotts of
Iranian products.
Chamber of commerce leaders told local daily newspaper
al-Riyadh that Saudi businesses should replace Iranian goods
with alternatives from other Arab and Islamic countries.
A trade boycott would cause the kingdom little economic
harm, they said, noting that imports from Iran mainly consist of
pistachio nuts and pickles.
Consumer activist group Mogatah also urged Saudi businesses
to remove Iranian goods from their shelves, posting photos of
Iranian products for sale in Saudi Arabia on social media along
with calls to support the government's policy.
The group scolded Swedish home goods retailer Ikea for
selling a Persian carpet with a "made in Iran" label at its
stores in Saudi Arabia, and applauded a local Riyadh-based
carpet shop chain for deciding to end sales of Iranian rugs.
(Reporting by Katie Paul and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by
David Stamp)