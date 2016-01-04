BAGHDAD Jan 4 Thousands of protesters marched
in Baghdad and Iraq's southern Shi'ite cities on Monday
condemning the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric by Saudi
Arabia.
Riyadh's execution on Saturday of the cleric, Nimr al-Nimr,
and three other Shi'ites on terrorism charges along with dozens
of Sunni jihadists have stirred up protracted Middle East
rivalries and driven up tension across the region.
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Shi-ite Iran, and fellow-Sunni
Bahrain and Sudan followed suit on Monday, two days after
Iranian demonstrators stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran in
protest at Nimr's death. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also
downgraded its ties with Iran.
In Baghdad on Monday, demonstrators carrying portraits of
Nimr rallied outside the Green Zone, a heavily fortified
district that houses government departments and diplomatic
representations, including the newly reopened Saudi embassy.
Police guarding the zone pushed back a group that attempted
to cross a line of barbed wire as they chanted "Damned, damned
be Al Saud!," referring to the Saudi ruling family.
Similar protests were held in Basra, southern Iraq's biggest
city, and in the holy Shi'ite cities of Najaf and Kerbala.
"Killing Sheikh Nimr is the beginning of your downfall,"
shouted demonstrators in Kerbala, addressing the Saudi ruling
family. They carried a coffin symbolizing a funeral for the
cleric.
In Basra, the demonstrators held signs urging the
population, the traders and the government to boycott Saudi
products, echoing similar calls by Shi'ite politicians over the
past two days.
Prominent Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Sunday called
for the demonstrations in Iraq and urged the government to cut
off ties with Saudi Arabia.
Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia last week reopened its embassy in
Iraq, closed in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
