(Adds quotes)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 4 Saudi Arabia widened its rift with
Iran on Monday, saying it would end air traffic and trade links
with the Islamic republic and demanding that Tehran must "act
like a normal country" before it would restore severed
diplomatic relations.
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters in an interview
that Tehran was responsible for rising tensions after the
kingdom executed Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Saturday,
describing him as a terrorist.
Insisting Riyadh would react to "Iranian aggression", he
accused Tehran of dispatching fighters to Arab countries and
plotting attacks inside the kingdom and its Gulf neighbours.
"There is no escalation on the part of Saudi Arabia. Our
moves are all reactive. It is the Iranians who went into
Lebanon. It is the Iranians who sent their Qods Force and their
Revolutionary Guards into Syria," Jubeir said.
Tehran says it has sent only military advisers to Syria and
Iraq at their governments' requests, and denies plots in Gulf
states.
The execution of Nimr provoked protests among Shi'ites
across the region and Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi
embassy in Tehran, setting fires and causing damage, prompting
Riyadh to cut ties and inflaming an already heated rivalry.
"We will also be cutting off all air traffic to and from
Iran. We will be cutting off all commercial relations with Iran.
And we will have a travel ban against people travelling to
Iran," Jubeir said.
Iranian pilgrims would still be welcome to visit Islam's
holiest sites in Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia,
either for the annual haj or at other times of year on the umrah
pilgrimage, he said.
However, Jubeir said Saudi Arabia had been right to execute
Nimr, whom he accused of "agitating, organising cells, providing
them with weapons and money" - allegations that the cleric's
family have denied.
After listing the crimes of 43 al Qaeda members also put to
death on Saturday alongside four Shi'ites, Jubeir said of the
executions: "We should be applauded for this, not criticised."
'AGGRESSIVE POLICIES'
Jubeir, a former ambassador to Washington where the FBI in
2011 said he had been the target of an Iranian assassination
plot, said the break in ties was a response to older problems as
well as the embassy storming.
" is a reaction to Iran's aggressive policies over the
years, and in particular over the past few months. The Iranian
regime has been a sponsor of terrorism, they have set up
terrorist cells in Saudi Arabia and a number of other
countries," he said.
Tehran has consistently denied those charges and itself has
accused Riyadh of supporting militancy through its backing of
Islamist rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Jubeir also accused Iran's authorities of complicity in the
attack on the embassy at the weekend, saying Saudi diplomats had
seen security forces enter the building and take part in looting
and that the police did not respond to more than one request for
help.
Iran has defended its measures to protect the Saudi embassy,
saying it is investigating the matter and has made arrests.
Asked what steps Iran needed to take before Riyadh would
consider restoring diplomatic ties, Jubeir said Tehran must
"respect international norms and treaties and conventions" and
"act like a normal country respects the territorial
integrity of its neighbours".
(Editing by William Maclean, David Stamp and Pravin Char)