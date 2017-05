DUBAI Jan 20 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned the attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran this month, saying it was "really bad".

In remarks published on his website, he also thanked Revolutionary Guards for detaining a group of U.S. sailors in the Gulf last week, adding they had done the right thing. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean/Jeremy Gaunt)