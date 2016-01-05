CAIRO Jan 5 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal said on Tuesday he had cancelled the
consideration of all projects and investments in Iran, according
to his twitter account, amid a diplomatic row between Saudi
Arabia and the Islamic Republic.
Alwaleed also said he had refused the Iranian ambassador's
request for a meeting and stopped all flights to Iran by the
budget carrier Flynas, in which his investment arm Kingdom
Holding holds a 34 percent stake.
Alwaleed did not elaborate further on what his investment
plans for Iran were in the tweet.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations on Sunday and
froze commercial ties with Iran the following day after its
embassy in Tehran was stormed in response to its execution of a
prominent Shi'ite cleric.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh
in Dubai)