DUBAI, Sept 7 Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh
Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the
country, said in remarks published on Wednesday that the leaders
of regional rival Iran were not Muslims and saw Sunni Muslims as
their enemy.
Referring to the Iranian leadership, the English-language
Arab News website quoted him as saying: "We have to understand
that they are not Muslims ... Their enmity toward Muslims is old
and their main enemies are the followers of Sunnah (Sunnis)."
He said Iranian leaders were "followers of magus", a term
that refers to Zoroastrianism, the dominant belief in Persia
until the Muslim Arab invasion of today's Iran thirteen
centuries ago.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Andrew Heavens)