JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia The Saudi Defence Ministry allowed Iranian naval vessels to dock at one of its ports in the Red Sea earlier this month during a training mission, Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, longtime rivals for influence in the Middle East, have become even more strained since October, when the United States accused two Iranians of plotting to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington. Iran denies any part in the alleged plot.

Since then, Tehran has responded to new Western sanctions on its crude exports by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, the neck of the Gulf that is vital for ships carrying the region's oil.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council group of Arab countries say they have readied measures to counter such a move and the United States has warned Iran it would react to any attempt to close the strait.

Saudi defence officials played down the significance of Iran's unusual visit to Jeddah Islamic Port, saying in a statement on its state news agency SPA the move was approved as part of a training tour "in the context of friendly visits".

The Defense Ministry said two naval vessels and a military helicopter had been given permission to use the port from February 1-7 on the request of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh.

Three other naval vessels and a helicopter were sent to the port around the same time for the same purpose, the statement said.

The ships passed through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean and returned via the same route on February 21, without incident. There were conflicting reports as to whether they had docked in a Syrian port while in the Mediterranean.

