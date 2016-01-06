DUBAI Jan 6 Executed cleric Nimr al-Nimr was
the most vocal critic of Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family in
the kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim minority, but he also poured scorn
on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and distanced himself from
Shi'ite power Iran.
Here are excerpts from video and audio recordings of his
speeches and sermons published online.
"We have no ties with Iran or any other country. We are
connected to our values, and we will defend them."
A Youtube video uploaded in Oct., 2011
"(Bahrain's ruling family) Al Khalifa are oppressors, and
the Sunnis are innocent of them. They're not Sunnis, they're
tyrants. The Assads in Syria are oppressors ... We do not defend
oppressors and those oppressed shouldn't defend the oppressor."
Youtube video uploaded in July, 2012
In one version of a sermon posted on July 9, 2012 he spoke
about the death that year of Saudi Crown Prince Nayef, a former
interior minister who was widely seen as the stern face of the
kingdom's conservative establishment. Last year, Nayef's son
Mohammed became Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and interior
minister.
"Where are Nayef's soldiers now? Will they stop him from
death? Where are his intelligence (agencies)? Where are his
officers? Can they stop the Angel of Death from reaching him?
Let the worms eat him and (let him suffer) the torments of hell
in his grave."
"Why doesn't he retire? Does the angel of Death have to take
his soul? Nayef doesn't retire, the Angel of Death has to take
his soul to rid us of him."
"Why shouldn't we be happy? The one who killed our children,
we shouldn't be happy in his death? The one who imprisoned our
children, we shouldn't be happy in his death? The one who makes
us live in terror and fear, we shouldn't be happy.
"Thanks be to God and may he take their lives, one after the
other."
"The Al Saud who have killed our children ... (it) is a
shame that cannot be purified."
A video uploaded in Feb. 2012
"Our strength is not with weapons, our strength is with the
spirit of martyrdom."
Undated video - in which he says that using weapons in
demonstrations is not permitted
"From the day I was born and to this day, I've never felt
safe or secure in this country.... We are not loyal to other
countries or authorities, nor are we loyal to this country. What
is this country? The regime that oppresses me? The regime that
steals my money, sheds my blood, and violates my honour?"
Speech posted on Internet in Oct 2011, transcript published
by Middle East Research Institute website
"A century of oppression ... enough, we will not be silent
and we will not fear. We will call for separation even from this
country and let be what will be. Our dignity is dearer than the
unity of this land."
Undated audio recording on YouTube
"Our loyalty is for God only ... it's not to Al Saud... it's
not to any other country."
Undated audio recording, YouTube
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by William Maclean and Peter
Graff)