DOHA, April 9 Saudi Arabia's General Authority
for Civil Aviation (GACA) said it blocked an Iranian flight
carrying 260 pilgrims from Saudi airspace because it had not got
prior clearance, Saudi's state news agency reported late in
Wednesday.
The move follows heightened tension between the two
countries as Saudi Arabia continues air strikes against the
Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen. Iran's president called on
Thursday for a halt to the military campaign.
SPA said that the procedure was part of international
regulations which the Iranian flight did not follow.
"The operator must file a request with the authority prior
to flying, specifying the type of aircraft, registration ... and
other documents in order to ensure the safety of passengers and
the airspace," said the SPA report.
Iran, which denies arming the Houthis, has condemned the
Saudi-led offensive. Tehran sent two warships to the Gulf of
Aden on Wednesday, saying they would protect Iranian shipping.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Dominic Evans and Alison
Williams)