CAIRO Jan 10 Arab League foreign ministers
agreed at an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday to condemn the
attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran and accused the
Tehran government of failing to protect them.
In a closing statement distributed after the meeting, the
Arab League also condemned the reported discovery by Bahrain of
a militant group that it said was backed by Iran's Revolutionary
Guards.
All members of the Arab League voted in favour of the
statement, with the exception of Lebanon, where Iranian-backed
Hezbollah is a powerful political force.
The statement did not agree on any specific joint measures
against Iran but set up a smaller committee to keep up
discussions of the crisis and consult on possible future
actions.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Lin Noueihed;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)