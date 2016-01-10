CAIRO Jan 10 Saudi Arabia said on Sunday its
cutting of diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran was a first
step and it could take more action if Tehran does not change its
policies, but did not expect the dispute to affect efforts to
end the war in Syria.
Speaking at a news conference after an Arab League meeting
on the spat between the two Gulf rivals, Saudi Foreign Minister
Adel al-Jubeir said his country would discuss any potential
further actions against Iran with its regional and international
allies but gave no details on what those measures might involve.
Jubeir said some countries had offered to mediate but that
required Iran to be serious about the efforts. "With regards to
mediation, there are some states that have expressed their
readiness to conduct this, but the important thing is
seriousness with regards to the Iranian position," he said.
