CAIRO Jan 10 Saudi Arabia said on Sunday its cutting of diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran was a first step and it could take more action if Tehran does not change its policies, but did not expect the dispute to affect efforts to end the war in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference after an Arab League meeting on the spat between the two Gulf rivals, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country would discuss any potential further actions against Iran with its regional and international allies but gave no details on what those measures might involve.

Jubeir said some countries had offered to mediate but that required Iran to be serious about the efforts. "With regards to mediation, there are some states that have expressed their readiness to conduct this, but the important thing is seriousness with regards to the Iranian position," he said.

