WASHINGTON Jan 4 The United States had raised
concerns with Saudi Arabia ahead of the recent execution of a
Shi'ite Muslim cleric that worsened tensions between the Sunni
kingdom and Iran and deepened the sectarian divide in the Middle
East, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest also said the United
States "certainly would condemn any country that's carrying out
mass executions" and warned that the dispute between Tehran and
Riyadh would make it more difficult to push warring sides in the
Syrian conflict toward a political solution.
"There have been direct concerns raised by U.S. officials to
Saudi officials about the potential damaging consequences of
following through on the execution -- on mass executions, in
particular, the execution of" the Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr,
Earnest told a news briefing.
"This is a concern that we raised with the Saudis in
advance, and unfortunately, the concerns that we expressed to
the Saudis have precipitated the kinds of consequences that we
were concerned about," he said.
Shi'ite communities around the world reacted furiously to
the execution of Nimr, whom Earnest described as a political
opposition figure and religious leader. Protesters in Tehran set
fire to the Saudi Embassy and the kingdom cut diplomatic
relations with Iran, its Shi'ite regional rival.
"We do continue to be concerned about the need for both the
Iranians and the Saudis to de-escalate the situation. We are
urging all sides to show some restraint and to not further
inflame tensions that are on quite vivid display in the region,"
Earnest said.
He said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had been in touch
with his Iranian counterpart and U.S. diplomatic officials had
been in contact with Saudi officials to convey the message.
Earnest said the United States had regularly raised concerns
about the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, including in
conversations between President Barack Obama and Saudi King
Salman.
The flare-up between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened to
derail efforts to end Syria's 5-year-old civil war, where Saudi
Arabia and other Gulf Arab powers support rebel groups against
Iranian-backed President Bashar al-Assad.
"It was very difficult to get everybody around the table. It
certainly is going to be even more difficult to get everybody
back around the table if you have the Saudis and the Iranians
trading public barbs and public expressions of antagonism
between the two countries," Earnest said.
The White House spokesman also expressed concern about the
Iranians' failure to protect the Saudi diplomatic facility.
Iran's U.N. mission sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Monday defending its actions to protect Saudi
diplomatic sites and officials and pledged to continue to take
necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
