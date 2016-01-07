RIYADH Jan 7 The Saudi-led coalition fighting
in Yemen will investigate an accusation by Iran that coalition
jets targeted the Islamic republic's embassy in Sanaa on
Wednesday night, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed
Asseri said.
Coalition jets carried out heavy strikes in Sanaa on
Wednesday night to target missile launchers used by the Houthi
militia to fire at Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that the group
has used civilian facilities including abandoned embassies.
Asseri said the coalition had requested all countries to
supply it with coordinates of the location of their diplomatic
missions and that accusations made on the basis of information
provided by the Houthis "have no credibility".
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)