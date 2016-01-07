(Adds Saudi coalition investigating claim, comments from
residents)
DUBAI Jan 7 Iran on Thursday said Saudi
warplanes had attacked its embassy in Yemen's capital, a
development that would exacerbate tensions between the major
Shi'ite and Sunni powers in the region, and Riyadh said it would
investigate the accusation.
"Saudi Arabia is responsible for the damage to the embassy
building and the injury to some of its staff," Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari was quoted as saying by Iranian
state television news channel IRIB.
Residents and witnesses in the capital Sanaa said there was
no damage to the embassy building in Hadda district.
They said an air strike had hit a public square about 700
metres (yards) away from the embassy and that some stones and
shrapnel had landed in the embassy's yard.
A growing diplomatic dispute between Riyadh and Tehran
triggered by Saudi's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric has
damaged the outlook for any resolution to the conflict in Yemen,
where a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the
Shi'ite, Iran-allied Houthi movement.
A Sanaa resident went to the embassy on Thursday and
reported no damage but said there was some shrapnel strewn
nearby.
Saudi coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri
said coalition jets carried out heavy strikes in Sanaa on
Wednesday night to target missile launchers used by the Houthi
militia to fire at Saudi Arabia.
He said the coalition would investigate Iran's accusation
and added that the Houthis has used civilian facilities
including abandoned embassies.
Asseri said the coalition had requested all countries to
supply it with coordinates of the location of their diplomatic
missions and that accusations made on the basis of information
provided by the Houthis "have no credibility".
While Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy for bitter regional
rival Iran to expand its influence, the Houthis deny this and
say they are fighting a revolution against a corrupt government
and Gulf Arab powers beholden to the West.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai, Angus McDowall in
Riyadh and Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo; writing by Yara Bayoumy;
editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)