DUBAI Jan 9 Iran's foreign minister has
complained to the United Nations about Saudi Arabia's
"provocations" towards Tehran, as a diplomatic crisis between
the region's two major powers entered its second week.
In a letter to the U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
published by Iranian news agencies on Saturday, Mohammad Javad
Zarif said "some people" in Riyadh seemed bent on dragging the
whole region into crisis.
The two powers, both major oil exporters, have been locked
in a diplomatic battle since Saudi Arabia executed Shi'ite
cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2. Iranian protesters then stormed
the Saudi embassy in Tehran, prompting Riyadh to sever
relations.
Zarif said Iran had "no desire" to escalate tensions
further, but offered no compromise as he placed the blame for
the crisis, and the wider turmoil across the region, squarely on
Saudi shoulders.
"They (the Saudis) can continue to support extremist
terrorists and promote sectarian hatred, or choose the path of
good neighbourliness and play a constructive role in regional
security," state news agency IRNA quoted Zarif's letter as
saying in Farsi.
Zarif said Sunni Saudi Arabia had engaged in a series of
"direct provocations" towards Shi'ite Iran, including the
execution of Nimr and what he described as "persistent
mistreatment" of Iranian pilgrims visiting Mecca.
Saudi Arabia says last week's executions were a domestic
matter, and that Iran is the country pursuing sectarian division
by casting itself as the champion of Arab Shi'ites.
Zarif also portrayed Saudi Arabia as a threat to regional
and global security in the letter, copies of which were sent to
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the foreign
ministers of several countries.
"Most members of al Qaeda, the Taliban, Islamic State and
Nusra Front are Saudi citizens or have been brainwashed by
demagogues wielding oil money," IRNA quoted him as writing, in
an unusually direct allegation.
Saudi Arabia opposes extremist groups: it executed dozens of
al Qaeda members last week alongside Nimr, and last month
announced an Islamic coalition against terrorism. But the
kingdom's ultra conservative Wahhabi clergy, which views
Shi'ites as heretical, is a cornerstone of Saudi ruling
legitimacy.
Riyadh says around 2,500 Saudis have gone to fight in Syria
and Iraq, constituting one of the largest groups of foreign
fighters, but only a fraction of the total number estimated to
be in the tens of thousands.
