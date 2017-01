DUBAI, July 3 Saudi Arabia has deployed 30,000 soldiers to its border with Iraq after Iraqi soldiers withdrew from the area, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Thursday.

The Dubai-based satellite channel said it had obtained a video showing some 2,500 Iraqi soldiers in the desert area east of the Iraqi city of Karbala after they quit their positions on the border, leaving the border area with Saudi Arabia and Syria unguarded. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by John Stonestreet)