* Saudi clergy have denounced al Qaeda and Islamic State
militants
* But many are openly scornful of Shi'ites and non-Muslims
* Saudi ruling family has old alliance with Wahhabi clergy
* King has reined in open extremism but intolerance persists
DUBAI, Sept 10 When Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti
Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh described Islamic State and al
Qaeda as "kharijites" last month, he was casting them as the
ultimate heretics of Muslim history, a sect that caused the
faith's first and most traumatic schism.
That sort of rhetoric aimed at expelling militants from the
Muslim mainstream has grown increasingly common among top Saudi
clerics in recent weeks as they work to counter an ideology that
threatens their political allies in the Al Saud dynasty.
But while Saudi Arabia's official Wahhabi school of Sunni
Islam attacks Islamists as heretical and "deviant", many of its
most senior and popular clergy preach a doctrine that encourages
intolerance against the very groups targeted by IS in Iraq.
The arch conservatives Abdulrahman al-Barrak and Nasser
al-Omar, who has more than a million followers on Twitter, have
accused Shi'ites of sowing "strife, corruption and destruction
among Muslims".
Sheikh Saleh al-Luhaidan was sacked as judiciary head in
2008 for saying owners of media that broadcast depravity have
forsaken their faith, a crime punishable in Sharia law by death,
but he remains a member of the kingdom's top Muslim council.
Abdulaziz al-Fawzan, a professor of Islamic law and frequent
guest on the popular al-Majd religious television channel, has
accused the West of being behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on
the United States, saying "these criminals want to take control
over the world".
Such opinions, which echo the views of militants in Iraq,
are not unusual in Saudi Arabia, which applies Sharia Muslim
law, has beheaded 20 people in the past month, and where clerics
oversee a lavish state-funded religious infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia and its ultra conservative Wahhabi school are
often seen in the West as the ideological wellspring of al
Qaeda, which has staged attacks across the world and of Islamic
State, which has beheaded hostages in Syria and Iraq.
It is a viewpoint vociferously denied by the Saudi
establishment, including the ambassador to London, Prince
Mohammed bin Nawaf, who wrote last month that it "does not even
faintly correspond" with Wahhabi teachings.
The Al Saud are sensitive to such criticism not only because
of the costs of suppressing a militant insurgency a decade ago
that killed hundreds, but because their legitimacy rests partly
on religious credentials underwritten by Wahhabi clerics.
Saudi authorities point to the influence of the radical wing
of the Muslim Brotherhood in developing modern jihadi thinking,
but play down Riyadh's decades of support for Islamists around
the world as a counterweight to anti-royal leftist ideology.
The government's inability or reluctance to crack down on
expressions of intolerance towards non-Sunnis has led some Saudi
liberals and foreign analysts to ask if the kingdom is committed
to tackling radicalism's roots, or only its symptoms.
"It's their definition of extremism we may not agree with.
It is still very mainstream to call Shi'ites infidels. That's
not seen as extremist," said Stephane Lacroix, author of
Awakening Islam, a book about Islamism in Saudi Arabia.
JIHAD
When the Al Saud first raised a state near Riyadh in the mid
18th century, they did so with the support of a local preacher,
Mohammed ibn Abd al-Wahhab, whose purist doctrine is often known
as Wahhabism, a term rejected by those who follow it.
Wahhabi ideology is focused on eliminating incorrect
doctrine, particularly when it appears to undermines monotheism,
a category that includes Shi'ite reverence for the Prophet
Mohammed's descendents and the Christian belief in a trinity.
Like Shi'ites, the Kharijites wanted Mohammed to be replaced
as leader of the Muslims by his son-in-law, Ali, but they later
assassinated him for compromising with the early Sunnis. That
act won them the enmity of both Islam's main sects.
Wahhabi clergy offer legitimacy and public support to a king
who styles himself "custodian of the two holy mosques", and
leave all matters of governance and foreign policy to him so
long as his edicts do not contradict Muslim law.
In return, the ruling family has given them top government
jobs, control over Saudi Arabia's Sharia Muslim law, great
influence over social issues and public morality, and funds for
foreign evangelism and massive Wahhabi seminaries.
Riyadh, which sees itself as a protector of Sunnis against
Shi'ite factions manipulated by an expansionist Iran, has given
arms and cash to Syrian rebels fighting President Bashar
al-Assad, a member of the Alawite sect close to Shi'ites.
But it also sees militant groups among the rebels, including
IS and the Nusra Front, as a threat to its own security, fearing
that thousands of Saudi nationals who have gone to fight there
will be radicalised and target their own country.
It has declared both groups illegal and imposed long prison
terms for any who offer them support, help them raise money or
join them to fight.
That position is backed by the Wahhabi establishment, which
has declared the struggle in Syria a jihad, or holy war, for the
Syrian people, but not for Saudis, and repeatedly urged citizens
not to go to fight.
"Peace and war have to be directed by the government and the
king himself. As for those encouraging others to go and fight, I
don't agree with it at all. It doesn't comply with our religion
and it's not legal," said Sheikh Abdulmohsen Al al-Sheikh, a
former member of the Sharia faculty at Mecca's Umm al-Qura
seminary.
The militants, in turn, often cite Wahhabi clerics from the
18th and 19th century, but they regard their modern successors
as tools of the Saudi government, which they have vowed to
topple with the slogan "kadimoun" or "we are coming".
"The jihadis stopped citing senior mainstream Saudi clerics
many years ago," said Thomas Hegghammer, a research fellow at
the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and author of Jihad
in Saudi Arabia.
Even the few Saudi clerics who once supported al Qaeda, and
are now in prison in the kingdom, are shunned by IS because of
its own rift with the older militant group, he said.
However, there are clearly contacts between some lower-level
clerics and militants in Iraq and Syria. The authorities said
last month they had detained mosque imams who urged people to go
and join the fight and prepared sermons for use by IS fighters.
Another cleric was sentenced to five years in prison in
August for "glorifying" extremist ideology and urging others to
go to Syria to fight. Thousands of Saudis are believed to have
joined militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
LIBERAL SAUDIS
Over the past decade, the authorities have tried to hem in
radical clergy by imprisoning or sacking those who overtly
support militancy. They have vetted Friday sermons and
restricted the power to issue fatwas (religious rulings) to the
21 members of the Council of Senior Scholars.
This does not go far enough for liberal Saudis. They believe
the clergy's willingness to use highly sectarian language and
voice contempt or hatred for non-Muslims fuels radical ideology.
"The only way to fight al Qaeda and Islamic State is by
being transparent and open about it. We have a problem: some of
our teachings promote militancy and we don't need those
teachings any more," said Jamal Khashoggi, head of a television
news channel owned by a prince.
Some school textbooks, many of which are written by clerics,
still feature strong sentiments against non-Muslims despite
Riyadh's pledge to purge the curriculum of intolerant language.
King Abdullah has pushed more tolerant interpretations of
Wahhabi thought, appointing Shi'ites to the Shoura Council which
advises on policy and calling for a new centre to study Islam's
sects to be built in Riyadh, to the chagrin of some Wahhabis.
However, he has also been quoted in a 2006 U.S. embassy
cable released by WikiLeaks as attacking Shi'ites for
"worshipping stones, domes and statues" and has done little to
rein in clerical attacks on the sect.
"Anti-Shi'ism in Saudi religious discourse is extremely
strong. So Saudis are open to understanding and accepting those
justifications for militancy," said Lacroix.
Supporters of the Al Saud argue they have to tread carefully
when dealing with conservative clerics. They say the ruling
family is more liberal than most Saudi citizens, and is wary of
provoking public anger.
But liberal Saudis and some foreign analysts say that is not
the case, and argue that if the government really wanted to
reduce intolerant religious discourse, it could readily do so.
"When the government wants things to be done, they will be
done," said Mohammed al-Zulfa, a former member of the Shoura
Council and an early public advocate of allowing women to drive.
(Editing by William Maclean and Paul Taylor)