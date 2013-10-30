DUBAI Oct 30 A Saudi court convicted a
Jordanian citizen of spying for Israel and sentenced him to nine
years in jail and 80 lashes, a pro-government Saudi newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia and Israel are officially enemies, although the
U.S.-allied Muslim kingdom has for more than a decade been
promoting a plan for Israel to withdraw from occupied Arab lands
in exchange for peace with the entire Arab world.
The Arabic-language al-Riyadh newspaper did not identify the
Jordanian but said the Riyadh criminal court found him guilty of
"writing to the Israeli prime minister and communicating with a
Zionist (Israeli) intelligence officer" by email and receiving a
financial payment.
The pro-government newspaper said the court also convicted
the defendant, who was not identified, of using narcotics and
having an illicit relationship with a foreign woman.
"The suspect gave his reply orally, admitting he had
communicated with the state of Israel, saying he did not full
mental capacities due to the hashish and the pills," it said.
After he serves his sentence, the Jordanian will be deported
back to his homeland, al-Riyadh said.
Saudi Arabia this month refused to take up a temporary seat
on the U.N. Security Council, citing among other things what it
said was the world body's failure to make Israel find a just
solution to its conflict with the Palestinians.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)