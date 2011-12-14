(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 14 Saudi
developer Jabal Omar has signed a loan agreement for 3
billion riyals ($800 million) with the finance ministry to
complete some of its projects in Mecca, the company announced
late on Tuesday.
"The loan will be repayed over eight years, two of which are
a grace period," according to a statement issued via the bourse.
Jabal Omar is in charge of developing an area near the Grand
Mosque in Mecca, Islam's holiest city. The project will include
luxury hotels, shops and houses.
The developer sought shareholder approval last year for a
change in its basic charter that would allow it to take on more
debt.
In May Jabal Omar's shareholders approved a 38.4 percent
capital increase to 9.3 billion riyals through a rights issue,
of which part of the proceeds went to pay back a 350 million
riyal bridge loan from Al-Rajhi Bank.
The prospectus posted on the Capital Markets Authority
website in May said the largest part of the cost of the first
phase of its project will be financed through a syndicated loan
from local banks, worth up to 5 billion riyals.
Last year, in October, the firm secured a 1.35 billion riyal
bridge loan from local banks and said it would finance it
through the 5 billion riyal syndicated loan.
($1 = 3.75 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)