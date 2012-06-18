Sri Lankan rupee ends steady on inward remittances
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
DUBAI, June 18 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar Development Co has signed a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) loan agreement with a group of local banks, the developer said in a statement on Monday.
The loan has a tenor of 12 years, with a four-year grace period on repayments, the filing to the Saudi stock exchange said.
Further details would be provided at a later date, the statement added. Jabal Omar shares rose 1.5 percent at 0815 GMT on the Saudi bourse.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Layla Maghribi, Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
MOSCOW, June 9 The Russian Finance Ministry provisionally plans to issue a new sovereign Eurobond on June 23, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.