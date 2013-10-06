BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
DUBAI Oct 6 Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit climbed 15.9 percent, beating analysts' forecasts, mainly due to increase in sales of office supplies and smart phones at its stores.
The retailer said in a bourse statement that its net profit for the quarter was 186.2 million riyals ($49.65 million), compared with 160.7 million riyals for the year-ago quarter.
The results beat average forecast of nine analysts in a Reuters poll who expected quarterly profit of 183.4 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.