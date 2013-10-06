DUBAI Oct 6 Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit climbed 15.9 percent, beating analysts' forecasts, mainly due to increase in sales of office supplies and smart phones at its stores.

The retailer said in a bourse statement that its net profit for the quarter was 186.2 million riyals ($49.65 million), compared with 160.7 million riyals for the year-ago quarter.

The results beat average forecast of nine analysts in a Reuters poll who expected quarterly profit of 183.4 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)