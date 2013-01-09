By Asma Alsharif
| JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia
The seventh-century historic district, with its mud and
coral town houses adorned with ornate wooden balconies, holds
the only remnants of the traditional architecture of the Hijaz,
as the western Arabian Peninsula is known.
But while Jeddah is building the world's tallest tower as
part of a modernisation drive, efforts to preserve its oldest
area are faltering.
"Every time I walk and see these houses it hurts," said Abir
AbuSulayman, who lives in the modern part of Jeddah but lobbies
for the restoration of the old city.
"I wasn't born here or ever lived in the area but I can feel
how important it is and I feel proud that we have real history."
Restoration efforts have been left largely in private hands
because Saudi authorities cannot by law intervene to renovate
the privately owned homes in the district. Locals say the
government has not shown enough interest in resolving the
problem, or in breaking a logjam in financing the improvement of
the area's public infrastructure.
As a result, a quarter of the houses in the district's
square kilometre have collapsed, burnt down or been demolished
in the past decade because home-owners cannot afford costly
renovations and have little interest or incentive to do so.
Houses where the wealthiest Jeddah merchants once lived are
now cheap dwellings for poor foreign labourers, beggars and
illegal immigrants. Of the historic district's estimated 40,000
inhabitants, fewer than 5 percent are Saudis, the district's
mayor Malak Baissa estimated.
Webs of intertwined cables cascade down the houses'
dilapidated facades while satellite dishes hang from their
cracked walls and rusty air conditioners protrude from their
rotting wooden balconies.
A previous effort to list the historic area as a UNESCO
world heritage site, which officials say would jumpstart
restoration work, failed in part because there was no realistic
master plan.
The government plans to resubmit its application to UNESCO
this month, and this time has included proposals to encourage
home-owners to restore their properties under expert guidance
with loans and other financial incentives, as is the practice in
some other countries with huge restoration projects.
"We are very optimistic that once it is registered everybody
will come forward and be enthusiastic about (the restoration),"
said Abdulgader Amir, the municipality's vice mayor for
strategic planning.
CONSTANT MAINTENANCE
Jeddah's humid climate rots the houses' wood and erodes
their w alls, meaning they require constant maintenance. Local
laws stipulate that this be done with mud and coral limestone
drawn from the Red Sea, using costly traditional building
techniques.
"The house will deteriorate if there is no one to take care
of it. Like an old garment, if you don't patch it up it will
disintegrate," said Younis al-Jazar, among the few Saudi
citizens who still live in the area, where he was born and
raised.
Costs of restoration vary depending on the size and extent
of damage to a house, but can range from 50,000 riyals ($13,000)
to over 3 million. Jazar said regular maintenance on his family
home costs at least 6,000 riyals a year.
The local property market further discourages restoration
efforts: new buildings in the area can command rents of 50,000
riyals a year compared with 2,400 for old houses.
"They (owners) know they are sitting on a very valuable land
in the city center. They want to get rid of the old houses to
build new structures," Amir said.
Of 600 old houses counted a decade ago only 450 remain.
Although the central government has instructed the city to
spend $53 million to help restore the public parts of the
district, the money must come from the city's own coffers, Amir
said.
This is something that Jeddah, where creaking infrastructure
contributed to deadly floods in 2010 and 2011, and which is
completely overhauling its transport networks, cannot now
afford.
"We can barely cover costs, so it's like giving something
but it is not real... But we will keep asking for it," he said.
The government has bought and restored some properties in
the area, including a 13th-century mosque and the house where
Saudi founder Abdul Aziz al Saud lived when in Jeddah, but
officials say it would be too expensive to purchase more
buildings so they are now planning to provide state loans.
FRUSTRATION
Adhering to an austere version of Sunni Islam which
prohibits the veneration of objects, Saudi Arabia has until
recently neglected and even destroyed many of its historic sites
such as homes and tombs of iconic Islamic figures in the holy
cities of Mecca and Medina.
It has now listed two sites, the Nabatean rock-dwellings of
Madain Saleh and the ruling al-Saud family's historical capital
of Diriyah, with UNESCO and is working hard to protect its
heritage there.
"Here in the kingdom there was a lack of awareness and
appreciation for heritage and we have, in ignorance, destroyed
many sites including Old Riyadh ... but thank goodness we have
passed that stage," said Ali al-Ghabban, the Vice-President of
Antiquities and Museums at the Supreme Commission for Tourism
and Antiquities, a government department.
Some Jeddah citizens and other people from Hijaz, which
includes Mecca, Medina and the old port town of Yanbu, accuse
the government of playing regional favourites, stirring old
resentments dating to the al-Saud's conquest of Hijaz in 1923.
They point to the investment of at least $133 million in
preserving Diriyah and compare it unfavourably with the
continuing neglect of cultural sites in their cities.
Amir defended the central government's priorities, however.
"Anything historical that has to do with the government and
its establishment is naturally important ... that does not mean
that Jeddah is neglected. But it was just a lot easier to deal
with Diriyah considering no one lives there, it is much smaller
than Jeddah and the government owns the whole area," he said.
As the authorities consider how to proceed with restoration
of the historic district, Jeddah residents like AbuSulayman
continue to lobby for swifter action and monitor the development
in the area as best as they can.
"We don't have the power to make decisions but we are here,"
she said. "We need help ... (and) we are willing to do more."