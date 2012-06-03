DUBAI, June 3 Al Kifah Holding, a family-owned
Saudi firm, raised 600 million riyals ($159.99 million) from a
syndicated Islamic loan facility, mandated lead arranger, Gulf
International Bank (GIB) said in an e-mailed
statement.
GIB, National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group
and Banque Saudi Fransi acted as lead
arrangers while GIB Capital, the investment arm of GIB, was the
financial advisor to the building and construction materials
producer on the murabaha facility.
Saleh Al Afaliq, director of finance at Al Kifah said the
loan will strengthen the company's balance sheet and facilitate
its planned growth.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)