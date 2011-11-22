DUBAI Nov 22 Three Shiite Muslims have
been killed in eastern Saudi Arabia by what has been reported as
stray bullets fired by police, a Saudi activist said on Tuesday,
raising tensions ahead of the Ashura holiday which has prompted
clashes in the past.
Tawfiq al-Saif, an activist, told Reuters that the
government was sending a team of investigators to the town of
al-Qatif to investigate the deaths, which have angered Shi'ites
in the oil-producing province.
An Interior Ministry spokesman was not immediately available
to comment on the report.
Saudi Arabia has escaped the massive popular protests that
swept three Arab heads of state from power earlier this year,
after the world's largest oil exporter offered a major package
of incentives to its citizens.
But small-scale protests have taken place in the Eastern
Province, where most of the kingdom's Shi'ite Muslims live.
Activists said authorities responded by deploying armed riot
police who had set up checkpoints.
Saudi Shi'ites complain of systematic discrimination, which
is denied by the authorities. King Abdullah has appointed
members of the sect to advisory government bodies.
Saif said that a 19-year-old technical college student died
on Sunday by what police had told his family was a stray bullet
fired during a clash between security forces and unknown
assailants.
On Monday a girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet and
another young man, believed to be aged 24, died also by a stray
bullet that hit him during a march in al-Qatif.
"Opening fire is a big mistake, especially as we approaching
Ashura," Saif said, referring to the holiday when Shi'ite
Muslims mark the anniversary of the death of Prophet Mohammad's
grandson, al-Hussein, some 1400 years ago.
This year Ashura falls in early December.
Saif said that unlike local police, who had always held back
from opening fire even during occasional protest marches,
shooting into the air had increased since riot police were
deployed earlier this year in the province.
He said he hoped that an investigative team being sent by
the Saudi government to look into the incidents would calm
tensions.
"We expect that if this committee worked in a neutral way,
to calm tensions. I hope it will calm spirits," he added.
Another activist, Mohammed al-Saeedi, said in a statement
sent by email to Reuters that a peaceful march in the city of
Qatif on Monday ended when security forces opened fire on
demonstrators.
Protesters clashed in the evening in Qatif and in the town
of Awamiya, and one person was shot dead and at least 15 were
wounded, including seven by gunfire, he said.
In separate incidents, a police vehicle ran over and injured
a young man in al-Qatif, while earlier this week, a young man
was shot and critically wounded in the village of Awamiya, near
al-Qatif, Saif said. He added that there were unconfirmed
reports the young man had died.
In early October the Interior Ministry said an unnamed
foreign power, widely thought to mean Shi'ite-led Iran, had
instigated an attack on a police station in the Eastern Province
in which 14 people, including 11 members of the security forces,
were injured.
The Eastern Province is the centre of Saudi Arabia's
oil production facilities and is connected by a 16-mile causeway
to Bahrain, where Riyadh sent troops earlier this year to help
the Sunni government end a Shi'ite uprising.
Saudi Arabian officials say there are nearly 1 million
Shi'ites out of a total population of 3.4 million in the Eastern
Province, but an International Crisis Group report from 2005
said they number around 2 million and a 2008 U.S. diplomatic
cable released by WikiLeaks said there are 1.5 million Shi'ites.
Shi'ites say they face discrimination in education and
government jobs and that they are spoken of disparagingly in
text books and by some Sunni officials and state-funded clerics.
They also complain of restrictions on setting up places of
worship and marking Shi'ite holidays, and say that Qatif and
al-Ahsa receive less state funding than Sunni communities of
equivalent size.
The Saudi government denies charges of discrimination.
King Abdullah has appointed three Shi'ites to the advisory
Shura council and included Shi'ite leaders in "national
dialogue" meetings where officials hear from representatives of
different groups in society.
