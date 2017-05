Saudi Arabia's King Salman is seen during U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom would continue oil and gas exploration despite the fall in crude prices, and vowed to build a strong, diversified economy.

In a speech broadcast on state television, King Salman, who ascended the throne after the death of his brother King Abdullah in January, also said he had ordered a review of regulations to help eradicate corruption, and that he would not allow anyone to meddle with Saudi security and stability.

