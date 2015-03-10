MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
DUBAI, March 10 Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom would continue oil and gas exploration despite the fall in crude prices, and vowed to build a strong, diversified economy.
In a speech broadcast on state television, King Salman, who ascended the throne after the death of his brother King Abdullah in January, also said he had ordered a review of regulations to help eradicate corruption, and that he would not allow anyone to meddle with Saudi security and stability. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.