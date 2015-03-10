DUBAI, March 10 Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom would continue oil and gas exploration despite the fall in crude prices, and vowed to build a strong, diversified economy.

In a speech broadcast on state television, King Salman, who ascended the throne after the death of his brother King Abdullah in January, also said he had ordered a review of regulations to help eradicate corruption, and that he would not allow anyone to meddle with Saudi security and stability. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)