CAIRO Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin
Abdulaziz temporarily needed help to breath through a tube on
Friday due to a lung infection but the procedure was successful
and his condition was now stable, state media said.
"After the necessary medical tests by the medical team, it
became apparent that there was a lung infection that required
the insertion of a tube to aid with breathing on a temporary
basis this evening," according to a statement from the royal
court carried on the Saudi Press Agency.
It said that the procedure had resulted in "stability and
success".
Saudi Arabia's elderly monarch was admitted to hospital on
Wednesday for medical tests, state media said, citing a royal
court statement, after he suffered what one source described as
breathing difficulties.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Lin Noueihed)