RIYADH Nov 18 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has
undergone successful back surgery at a hospital in the capital,
Riyadh, to tighten a loose ligament, the royal court said in a
statement carried by state media on Sunday.
The stability of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil
exporter and a key U.S. ally, is of global concern. The kingdom
holds more than a fifth of world crude reserves and is the
birthplace of Islam.
"A surgery was performed on the Custodian of the Two Holy
Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, at the National Guard's
King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh on Saturday ... where a
loose ligament in the upper back was tightened," the statement,
carried on state television and the SPA news agency, said.
"With God's help, the surgery ended at 0315 on Sunday
morning ... and thanks be to God it was successful," it added in
Arabic.