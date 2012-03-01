DUBAI, March 1 Kingdom Holding Co
, the investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, will seek shareholders approval to tap debt
markets through sale of either conventional or Islamic bonds,
the company said in a statement.
The firm, which is 95-percent owned by Prince Alwaleed, has
never issued public debt before but will seek approval to do so
at a meeting on March 27, the statement to the Saudi stock
exchange on Wednesday said.
Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's top
companies and is one of the largest shareholders in U.S. bank
Citigroup.
The fund, which bought a stake in microblogging site Twitter
worth $300 million in December, reported a 19.9 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit on Jan. 21, which was attributed to
decreased performance by its associated hotels.
