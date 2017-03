DUBAI Dec 17 Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle of Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, named Mohammed Fahmy as its new chief financial officer in a statement to the Saudi bourse on Tuesday.

Fahmy replaces Shadi Sanbar, who is retiring from the position on December to act as senior financial adviser to the prince. He will remain on Kingdom's board of directors, the statement said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)