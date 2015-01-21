DUBAI Jan 21 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday as gains on investments increased and financial costs fell.

Kingdom made a net profit of 266 million riyals ($70.84 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 231.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the higher profit to investment gains and lower financial costs.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

Kingdom's net profit in 2014 was 869.1 million riyals, up from 742.5 million riyals in 2013.

($1 = 3.7551 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)