DUBAI, April 10 A joint bid by TPG Capital and Abraaj Group has emerged as the favourite to acquire a majority stake in Saudi fast-food chain Kudu after the selling shareholders entered exclusive talks with the pair, three sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The two have seemingly edged out fellow private equity house KKR & Co, which was also competing for the asset, sources told Reuters in November. (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Mark Heinrich)